Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 610.9% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 804,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 691,190 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 135,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

