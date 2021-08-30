First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 77,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

