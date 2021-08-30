FDx Advisors Inc. Has $32.02 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.41. The company has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.