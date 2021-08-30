Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

