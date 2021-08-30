Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,882 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 255,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 99.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sysco by 55.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

