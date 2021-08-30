Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. 11,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05, a PEG ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

