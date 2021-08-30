SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

SEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$17.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.