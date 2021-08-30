Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $693.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.98 million to $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $590.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 2,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,420,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.