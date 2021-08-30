Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $38.77

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

