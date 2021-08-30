Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

