Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 411,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 114,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

