Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,156 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,307. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

