$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

OII traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

