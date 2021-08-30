Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 194 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

