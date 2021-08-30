WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.86. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.63. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

