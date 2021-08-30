Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,280 shares.The stock last traded at $37.57 and had previously closed at $34.16.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.