PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 521,775 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PAE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $619.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.