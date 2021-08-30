Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,011 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

