Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.60. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 2,739 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

