Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.91. Rover Group shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 120 shares.

ROVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

