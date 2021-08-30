California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,046. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

