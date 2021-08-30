Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BNFT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

