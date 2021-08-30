Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.26.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.78 during trading on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

