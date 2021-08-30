Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.70. 16,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.