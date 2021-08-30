Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

OGS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,698. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.