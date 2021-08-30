Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

TPR stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $41.78. 45,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

