$543.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,606. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 82.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

