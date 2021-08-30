Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,787. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

