Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $52.84

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $57.11. Atlanticus shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,292 shares of company stock worth $2,850,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlanticus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atlanticus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.