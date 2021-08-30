Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 56,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,817. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

