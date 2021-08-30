Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

