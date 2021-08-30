iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.63. 68,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.