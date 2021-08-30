Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

