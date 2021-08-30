Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $43.32. 16,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,085. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74.

