Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,946 shares of company stock valued at $556,767 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

