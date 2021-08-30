Watchman Group Inc. Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.