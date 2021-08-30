Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVCR traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 317,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.52. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.