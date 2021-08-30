Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Grows By 100.0%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

