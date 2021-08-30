Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 100.9% in August

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the July 29th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,778.0 days.

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$96.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

