Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.94. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,430. Endava has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endava by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

