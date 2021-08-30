Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.78. 22,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.