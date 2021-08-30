Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,454,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,110,000 after purchasing an additional 700,881 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 322,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. 156,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The firm has a market cap of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

