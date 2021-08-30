Wedbush Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

