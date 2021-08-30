Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,641. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $96.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.