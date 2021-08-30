Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,144 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

