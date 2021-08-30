Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

