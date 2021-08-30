American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $427,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

