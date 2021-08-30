Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 5,661 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $281.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

