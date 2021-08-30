AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.18

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.18 and last traded at $285.62, with a volume of 2798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.83. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

