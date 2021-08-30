Fourthstone LLC Invests $453,000 in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.18% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $21.62. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

